12 September 2024

Mayor of Straubing, Germany, eager to visit Tuam as part of Town Twinning

The Mayor of Straubing in Germany is eager to pay a visit to Tuam, as part of the twinning relationship between the two towns.

That’s what was relayed to members of Tuam’s twinning committee on their recent visit to the southern German town.

The Twinning relationship dates back to 1991, and Galway County Council is being asked to include the cost of hosting the mayor in the budget plans for the next year

Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner says Tuam should embrace the opportunity to host Mayor Markus Pannermayr next year:

