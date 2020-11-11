Mayor of Galway victim of malicious text scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has been targeted by a text impersonation scheme which has been sending obscene messages to politicians and others across the country.

Councillor Cubbard says an initial situation arose a number of weeks ago when colleagues were contacted by an individual claiming to be him on a new number.

This, he says, was annoying but the content of these messages was ultimately harmless.

However, he’s once again been targetted by an individual who has been contacting friends and colleagues in his name – this time with more offensive material.

Councillor Cubbard has described some of the messages as ‘obscene’.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Mayor Cubbard says it seems as if people all over the country have been contacted.