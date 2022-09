Galway Bay Fm newsroom – A Book of Condolence is to be opened by the Mayor of Galway for Queen Elizabeth.

She passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral yesterday, surrounded by members of her family.

Her oldest son, King Charles the Third, will be returning to London today to meet the British Prime Minister, ahead of an address this evening.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Mayor Higgins explained why she has decided to open the book: