Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway, Niall McNeilis will host a public meeting in the city on Monday on the effects of Brexit.

The event will focus on the possible impact of Brexit on workers.

Fiona Dunne, Chair of Labour Trade Unions and Labour’s European Parliament candidate Dominic Hannigan will discuss labour law and the EU’s suite of protections for workers.

The public meeting will take place at 8 on Monday evening at the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra.