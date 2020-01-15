Mayor of Galway to contest the General Election

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has formally announced his bid to contest the upcoming general election in Galway West.

Mayor Cubbard was first elected to Galway City Council in 2014 and has made previous bids to win a Dail seat.

The Westside native says he will not be using campaign posters in the upcoming election.

Key focus areas in his campaign will include Galway’s housing crisis, climate change and health reform.

Mayor Cubbard has vowed to work for a better Galway in Dáil Éireann – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…