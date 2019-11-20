Mayor of Galway slams NTA over lack of public transport infrastructure for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has criticised the National Transport Authority over Galway only getting ‘the crumbs from the cake’ when it comes to public transport infrastructure.

The call comes after this week’s announcement of 13 new bus shelters to be located around the city.

According to the Mayor, the bus shelters are the bare minimum of basic public transport infrastructure needed for Galway city.

Earlier this year, Galway City Council invited submissions from councillors to nominate suitable locations for additional bus shelters.

Proposals were then surveyed and assessed against a number of criteria including passenger numbers, available space and the requirement for additional civil works.

Mayor Cubbard says you can’t expect people to use public transport in Galway if the basic infrastructure isn’t sufficient.