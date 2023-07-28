Mayor of Galway slams extra €10m exclusively for Dublin Gardaí

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway has hit out at the announcement of an additional €10m in resources for Gardaí in Dublin.

It comes as the Government and Justice Minister are under pressure over street crime and violence in Dublin City Centre.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says while it’s welcome in one sense – similar annoucements are desperately needed in other areas including Galway City.

He claims local Gardaí are over-stretched and cannot maintain a visible presence on the streets despite a string of recent incidents.

And he argues the money is there for areas outside Dublin.