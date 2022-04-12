Mayor of Galway says bid to support housing of Ukrainian refugees will test resources to the limit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Colette Connolly told last evening’s meeting of the city council that it is incumbent on the people of Galway to assist Ukrainian refugees in every way possible.

However, she warned that housing those who are fleeing the war will test the resources of the local authority to the limit.

Mayor Connolly proposed that the abhorrence of Galway in regard to the invasion of Ukraine be communicated to the Russian Embassy and this was unanimously adopted.

Mayor Connolly said council staff and various agencies had done the city proud in helping those who had recently arrived.

Council Director of Services, Patricia Philbin, said 56 refugees had been housed in the Westside community centre complex, and five had been brought to a hotel.

She outlined emerging plans for more standard accommodation for over 50 of them.

Councillor John Connolly praised the way in which the Westside accommodation was made comfortable but suggested more suitable venues for consideration such as the Cappagh Centre.

Council CEO Brendan McGrath accepted there were challenges including a focus on health and safety.

He said that 25% of the refugees in Westside were vaccinated against COVID 19 and that careful arrangements were needed to prevent outbreaks of the virus in such surroundings.

The CEO said that there could be severe pressure in finding temporary accommodation up until mid-May.