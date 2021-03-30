Mayor of Galway returns to political duties following break over hate campaign

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard is returning to his political duties today following a two-week break in response to an ongoing hate campaign against him.

Mayor Cubbard says the past two weeks have allowed him to meet with Gardaí and assess his home and personal security.

He adds the time away was vital during a stressful period, to allow him to find the space to focus on his family and evaluate his political life.

It follows a long-running hate campaign, which has involved direct and indirect threats against him, his home and his family, as well as cases of impersonation.

Councillor Cubbard says with the progress made over the past two weeks, he feels now is the right time to return to office again and he is confident he can again offer 100 percent commitment to the role.

He’s also thanked the public, his colleagues and fellow politicians for the outpouring of support in recent weeks.

Mayor Cubbard told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks he was touched by the sheer number of elected representatives who made contact with reports of similar vile attacks.

He says he is proud to have been elected as Mayor twice and now is the time to stand up to such faceless bullying and intimidation.