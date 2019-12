Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway has questioned Met Éireann’s warning protocols ahead of last night’s storm which battered the city and county.

Met Éireann issued an orange warning for Galway at 8 last evening, just one hour before the advisory came into effect.

Mayor Mike Cubbard says the local authority was given little chance to prepare for the impact of the storm which saw severe flooding and road blockages – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…