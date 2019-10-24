Mayor of Galway queries Gardai on whether crack cocaine is an issue in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has queried Gardai on the prevalence of crack cocaine in the city.

A this week’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, Mayor Cubbard asked Gardai if an issue is developing in the city with crack cocaine.

Garda Superintendent Marie Skehill said there is no evidence to suggest it is and said values recently seized are quite low.

The meeting heard over 172 thousand euro worth of cannabis was seized in the city in the last year.

Gardai seized over 106 thousand euro worth of ecstasy in the period and over 87 thousand euro worth of heroin.

Mayor Cubbard said that while crack cocaine does not appear to be a problem now, it must be monitored closely like in the case of heroin some years ago.