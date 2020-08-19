Mayor of Galway proposes erecting statue of Eamon “Chick” Deacy in South Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has proposed erecting a statue of the late Eamon “Chick” Deacy in South Park.

“Chick” Deacy played in the League of Ireland with Galway Rovers before joining Aston Villa where he played from 1978 until 1984.

He enjoyed a very successful career in Birmingham – collecting English 1st Division, European Cup and European Super Cup accolades during his time across channel.

When his career in England ended, Chick moved back to Galway where he spent the following decades coaching and encouraging Galway’s emerging footballing talent.

He sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of 53.

Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard says Chick is a true Galway legend.