Mayor of Galway praises strong turnout for frontline worker appreciation convoy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway, Councillor Mike Cubbard, has praised the strong public turnout last night for a special convoy to honour the efforts of frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The procession contained over 40 vehicles including trucks, vans, jeeps and motorbikes from a range of frontline services including emergency, charity, support and rescue services.

It set off from Merlin Park shortly after 6pm and made its way through a large number of streets and neighbourhoods within the city boundaries on a tour that lasted several hours.

Mayor Councillor Cubbard has praised the huge turnout and support they received – saying it’s vital that we remember all frontline staff.

