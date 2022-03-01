Mayor of Galway pledges the Ukrainian flag raised today at City Hall will stay flying until there’s a ceasefire

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Mayor of Galway has pledged that the Ukrainian flag, raised today at City Hall, will stay flying until there’s a ceasefire

Mayor Colette Connolly represented the people of Galway today by raising the flag at City Hall, following a vote in favour of the gesture at last night’s city council meeting

The Ukrainian flag is also set to be raised at County Hall later this week after county councillors also voted in favour of the measure at their meeting.

Some County Councillors wanted to go a step further and endorse a motion calling for the Russian Ambassador, Yuri Filatov, to be expelled from Ireland.

However, this was narrowly defeated by one vote, amid concerns such a move could be counterproductive.