Mayor of Galway pledges support for bid to extend Galway’s designation as European Capital of Culture

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has pledged his support for Galway 2020 as the company seeks to extend the city’s designation as European Capital of Culture.

Galway 2020 has sent a letter to the European Commissioner for Culture, Marisa Gabriel , requesting that Galway retains its title as Capital of Culture until March 2021.

It’s after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed events planned for the city and county this year.

In order for the designation to be extended, an amendment must be made to EU legislation – which would come before the European Parliament in October if it’s accepted by European Commissioners.

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard says the city deserves the extension.

To hear from Mayor Cubbard, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..