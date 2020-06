Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has opened an online book of condolence for well known city man Michael ‘Chick’ Gillen.

Chick, who passed away at age 87 last week was well known both locally and nationally.

The former champion boxer founded the Olympic Boxing Club and was a popular Barber on Dominic Street in the city for many years.

The online book of condolence will be available on the city council website until Wednesday of next week, the 17th of June.