Mayor of Galway launches art competition for children staying at home for Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard, has launched a new initiative for children stuck at home amid the coronavirus shut down.

Galway children are being asked to get creative and make a piece of art for a special competition.

The contest is open to anyone up to 18 years and each artist must include the word “Galway” in their entry.

All the interested artists need to do is to draw, colour or design a piece and send a picture of it to [email protected], with their name and age included.

The creations will be posted to social media throughout this week and on Friday the winners will by drawn from five different age categories.

Mayor Cubbard says he hopes it will be a fun way for children to entertain themselves at home.