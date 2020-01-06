Mayor of Galway confirms he will not attend RIC commemoration event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway has confirmed he will not be attending a commemoration event to remember policemen who died during the War of Independence.

It’s after the Mayor of Clare announced he would be boycotting the event at Dublin Castle later this month – and called for it to be scrapped.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will be at the event – which will remember members of the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police who were killed.

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard says the RIC were involved in suppression of the Irish people and should not be celebrated.