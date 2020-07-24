Mayor of Galway concerned about change-over to cashless society

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has raised concerns over the negative impact that changing to a cashless society could have on some members

It comes as card transactions have skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic, while cash and cheque transactions have significantly decreased.

Some businesses have started introducing a ‘no cash policy’ for hygiene reasons, whilst encouraging bank card transactions.

Mayor Cubbard is calling on local businesses not to follow this trend – as older people in particular rely on cash for their purchases.

