Mayor of Galway cancels official St Patrick’s Day visit to US due to coronavirus outbreak

The Mayor of Galway has cancelled his planned official St. Patrick’s Day visit to the US due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr Mike Cubbard had been invited to Galway’s sister city, Seattle, as an official guest for their city’s parade and also planned to walk in the New York City parade with the Galway Association.

He says he has a responsibility to both his family and the people of Galway to avoid unnecessary trips abroad and the increased risk of infection they bring.

Back home and Galway City council have accepted a government recommendation to cancel all St. Patrick’s Day parades around the country.

