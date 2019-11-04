Mayor of Galway calls on Justice Minister to change laws on illegal dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard is calling on the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, to change the law on how cases of illegal dumping are prosecuted.

Mayor Cubbard says under current legislation, the perpetrators must be caught red handed – and evidence or personal details found in dumped rubbish is not enough to prosecute.

His call follows an incident where several supermarket trolleys full of household waste – as well as mattresses – were discovered dumped in Westside.

Mayor Cubbard says it’s just one example of repeated instances of illegal dumping in the area – with those responsible seemingly dumping at ease and without fear of repercussion.

Mayor Councillor Cubbard says current laws around illegal dumping are far too restrictive and ineffective – and need to be updated.