Mayor of Galway calls on Government to impose nationwide lock-down

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard is calling on the Government and Health Officials to enact a complete lock-down of the country.

His call follows reports of blatant disregarding of social distancing guidelines across the country in recent days – including house parties, large volumes of people at public parks, and businesses not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

However, this afternoon Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested a full lock-down of the country would NOT be the most effective way to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, both chief executives of Galway’s local authorities are urging the public to practice social distancing if using public parks and amenities.

Mayor Cubbard says he has contacted Government officials – and believes its time for tough choices to be made.

