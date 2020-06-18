Mayor of Galway calls for regular deep cleaning of playgrounds in bid to manage COVID 19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway has called on the city council to deep clean playgrounds on a regular basis in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The local authority has confirmed it will not be supervising playgrounds or providing hand sanitizer at the amenities.

Signage has been installed at its 29 play facilities, which reopened on a phased basis last week, to advise parents of revised procedures.

Children using city council playgrounds must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times and are required to sanitise hands on entering and existing the facilities as well as during play.

Parents are also required to ensure physical distancing between children.

Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard says playgrounds must be deep cleaned with a possible rota system…