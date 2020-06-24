Mayor honours city native singer Mary Coughlan with Lifetime Achievement Award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City native singer Mary Coughlan has been presented with a lifetime achievement award by the Mayor of Galway in recognition of her impact on the cultural life of the city.

Mayor Mike Cubbard selected Mary for the honour due to her personal resolve to overcome many obstacles in carving out a career to be proud of.

Mayor Cubbard says Mary Coughlan had made an immense contribution to the artistic, musical and cultural life of Galway.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, she has released over 10 albums and performed in concert venues across the world.

Mary, who’s from Shantalla, said she was “honoured and humbled to be recognised by the mayor of her home city”.

Throughout her career, she has maintained a link with her home place, playing Galway’s Town Hall Theatre as recently as February, in which turned out to be her final live gig before the COVID-19 shutdown.