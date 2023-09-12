Galway Bay FM

12 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Mayor fears those involved or innocent bystander could be injured or killed in city feuds

Share story:
Mayor fears those involved or innocent bystander could be injured or killed in city feuds

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The Garda Chief has met the Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare to discuss the Garda response to the incidents

Mayor Hoare says while a number of arrests have been made and the Public Order Unit has been deployed, more needs to be done

The Justice Minister is due to meet the Mayor of Galway later this week and he says he will be seeking additional resources

Mayor Hoare fears those involved or an innocent bystander could be killed if this situation is not addressed:

 

Image credit Professor Chaosheng Zhang

Share story:

Cllr Karey McHugh's brother says she'll be schooling him as he gets ready to cover her maternity leave

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Tuam area Independent Councillor Karey McHugh’s brother says she’ll be schooling him as he gets ready to cover ...

Ardrahan's Pat Murphy one of two candidates to contest IFA Deputy President election

Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy is one of two candidates who will contest the IFA Deputy President election Nominations closed at midday, and Alice Doyle from...

Galway Garda Chief assures public calm will be restored to the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief Superintendant has given a full and clear assurance to the public that calm will be restored to the ...

University of Galway academics win European funding to research evolution and breast cancer

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Two University of Galway academic researchers have secured prestigious 5-year grant awards from the European Research Counci...