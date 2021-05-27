Mayor Cubbard launches Galway city community spirit video

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has launched the Galway city community spirit video.

It showcases the breadth of community spirit and solidarity shown over the past year which has had a significant impact on the quality of life of city residents.

The video has been launched on the occasion of the announcement of the 2020 Mayor’s Awards, the 18th such awards.

Usually held as a gala-type event, this year’s ceremony was a virtual event hosted by the city council on YouTube last night.

The annual Mayor’s awards recognise the outstanding contributions made by local volunteers, community groups and voluntary organisations in Galway city

Dr. Chaosheng Zhang won the Arts, Culture, Heritage & Cursai Gaeilge Award, for his photography across Galway over the past year – as well as his willingness to share with the local community.

In the category of Residents & Local Areas, Martina Murray took the top award for her efforts to keep Renmore clean and litter free over the past 20 years.

Mary Joyce-Glynn from Knocknacarra was named the winner of the Community Service & Social Inclusion Individual category, for her work with the Galway and Claddagh Swan Rescue over a number of decades.

While Galway Volunteer Centre Shopping Volunteers took the Community Service & Social Inclusion Group award for its work in assisting the most vulnerable in the community throughout the pandemic.

Volunteer duo Con O’ Donovan and Martin Crowley were named the winners of the Older Person Volunteer of the Year Award, in recognition of a lifetime of consistent volunteering in the Mervue area.

The Sports Volunteer of the Year Award went to Row to Recovery, a volunteer led charity which provides a holistic approach to supporting the well-being of those affected by cancer treatments through the sport of rowing.

Galway Childline Listening Volunteer Team took the Children and Youth Support Award, for their outstanding commitment to the service during Covid-19, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Siblings Scott and Hannah Moran from Shantalla shared the Young Volunteer of the Year Award, for their work as a volunteer duo responding to the ‘Community Call’ to assist elderly neighbours in the community.

And St. Patrick’s Primary School claimed the Environmental Sustainability Award, for their contribution towards protecting and enhancing the environment through their “Connecting Nature with Wellbeing” programme.