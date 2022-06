From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Outgoing Mayor of Galway Colette Connolly has indicated this may be her final term in office.

She’ll hand over the mayoral chains at a ceremony to elect a new Mayor at City Hall tomorrow afternoon.

Councillor Connolly is the sister of Galway West TD Catherine Connolly and was first elected to Galway City Council in 2004.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, she had this to say when asked if she would be running in local elections in 2024.