Mayor calls on Gardaí to clamp down on illegal activities across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway is calling on Gardaí to “stop turning a blind eye” to what she describes as a range of illegal activities taking place across the city.

Mayor Collette Connolly cites examples such as public drinking and urination in public areas, as well as blatant illegal parking in Salthill.

She argues that public drinking has also become the norm on Salthill beaches.

The Mayor has also raised concerns regarding incidents at popular waterways in the city and says seven people have been assisted out of the water in recent weeks by the Claddagh Watch Voluntary Committee.

She argues Gardaí need to be more visible and more proactive when people act irresponsibly……