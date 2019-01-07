Mayor calls on city council to tackle graffiti following latest litter survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway is calling on the city council to tackle graffiti on public property as soon as possible.

The call comes in the wake of the latest IBAL litter survey which shows that the city is ‘Clean to European Norms’ but Ballybane is ranked 2 from the bottom in the national survey.

Mayor Niall McNelis says funding has been allocated in the city budget to clear graffiti at places such as Millennium Park and along city waterways.

