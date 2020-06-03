Mayor calls for postponement of Galway Black Lives Matter protest over fears of virus spread

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway is calling for the postponement of this weekend’s planned Galway Black Lives Matter protest due to concerns over social distancing.

The protest is being organised by the Galway Anti-Racism Network and is due to take place at Eyre Square from 2.30pm on Saturday.

Mayor Mike Cubbard says while he understands the importance of standing in solidarity with demonstrations in the United States over the death of George Floyd, he’s worried that the large gathering will hamper the progress made locally in suppressing the spread of Covid-19.

He’s suggesting that locals instead light a candle at home in memory of George Floyd at 9.25pm, which is the exact time he was pronounced dead in hospital in the US.

GARN is asking the Galway community to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement against racist violence, discrimination and police brutality in America, while acknowledging discrimination issues in Ireland.

The group is urging attendees at the protest to wear masks, maintain careful social distancing of 2 metres, and to observe hygiene practices to minimise COVID-19 risks.

Mayor Cubbard told Galway Talks it would be irresponsible to hold a public protest at this time….

