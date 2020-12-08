Mayor calls for action on boy-racers at city shopping centre

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway, Councillor Mike Cubbard, is calling for action on boy-racers at a city shopping centre.

Addressing this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee, he wanted to know what’s being done to address the late-night situation at Galway Shopping Centre.

Speaking in response, Garda officials said they have been patrolling the car-park at the Headford Road complex.

They also confirmed they’re in ongoing talks with management at the complex about potentially closing off access during closed hours.

Councillor Cubbard argues such behaviour is not acceptable near a residential area and other areas should be considered by Gardai and city officials to accommodate those who gather with their cars.

Mayor Councillor Mike Cubbard claims the situation is “out of control” and firm action is needed…

