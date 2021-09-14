Mayor brands cycling infrastructure across city as “abysmal and dangerous”

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway Collette Connolly has branded cycling infrastructure in Galway city as “abysmal and dangerous”

The matter arose at last evening’s meeting of Galway City council, where an update was given on plans to create extensive new cycleways across the city.

The planned network includes areas such as Ballyloughane, Clybaun Road, Doughiska, Ballybane, Castlepark and Bóthar Stiofáin.

The plans are currently in the early stages with public consultations in the near future.

Citing existing cycle lanes at Bóthar na dTreabh and the Seamus Quirke Road, Mayor Collette Connolly said their design is “absolute absurdity”.

There was also brief talk of a temporary trial cycleway in Salthill – but the topic was deferred until next week, and there was no indication given if such a proposal could be possible.

Mayor Collette Connolly says the current cycle network in the city is incredibly poor and doesn’t make cycling an attractive option.