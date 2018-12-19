Mayor appeals to public to make submissions on city ring road
Written by GBFM News on 19 December 2018
Galway Bay fm newsroom:
The Mayor of Galway is appealing to the public to make submissions to An Bord Pleanala in relation to the city ring road.
Neil McNelis has made the appeal as public consultations are to close on Friday.
The planning application was submitted to the higher planning authority early this month under Strategic Infrastructure legislation.
