Mayor appeals to public to make submissions on city ring road

Written by on 19 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Mayor of Galway is appealing to the public to make submissions to An Bord Pleanala in relation to the city ring road.

Neil McNelis has made the appeal as public consultations are to close on Friday.

The planning application was submitted to the higher planning authority early this month under Strategic Infrastructure legislation.

 

For more on this story tune into the Galway Bay fm news….

