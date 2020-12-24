Mayor and Cathaoirleach praise strengthened sense of community during Covid pandemic

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, and the Cathaoirleach of the county council James Charity, have praised the strengthened sense of community so evident across the city and county during the pandemic.

The tribute to how the people of the city and county rose to the challenge of COVID-19 is made on Galway Bay fm’s annual Christmas Messages Programme.

Mayor Cubbard says he’s comfortable with admitting that he has felt afraid this past year and encourages anyone feeling fear or anxiety to talk to someone.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council James Charity, agrees that our sense of community has been strengthened, and in tandem with this, makes a special plea to everyone to play their part in adhering to the public health guidelines this Christmas

Mayor Cubbard and Cathaoirleach Charity will be joined on the programme by Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly, Church of Ireland Rector Reverend Lynda Peilow and Reverend Helen Freeburn of the Presbyterian and Methodist Community in Galway.

The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, and will be broadcast on Galway Bay fm just after the 6 o clock news this evening, and just after the 1 o clock news tomorrow, Christmas Day.

It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay fm website from 2.30pm tomorrow.