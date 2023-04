Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Irishman has been killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

The family of Finbar Cafferkey, who was aged in his 40s, has confirmed his death.

He was originally from Achill in Co. Mayo, and previously had fought as a volunteer with Kurdish militia forces against Islamic State in Syria.

He had traveled to Ukraine recently to help local forces.

It’s said Finbar had a commitment to humanitarian and environmental causes.

