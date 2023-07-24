Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayo, Cork, Galway and Kerry have Ireland’s best salmon rivers

That’s according to Inland Fisheries Ireland’s Wild Salmon and Sea Trout Statistics Report 2022

The report also shows a reduction in the total salmon catch recorded in 2021 but an increase in the sea trout catch

The report shows that five rivers in four counties accounted for 53 per cent of all salmon caught last year

This comprises 18 per cent from Mayo’s River Moy; 16.1 per cent from Cork’s River Blackwater; 7.3 per cent on Kerry’s River Laune; 5.9 per cent on Galway’s River Corrib and 5.4 per cent on Cork’s Lower Lee

The newly-published report reveals a record percentage of wild salmon were placed back in the water after being hooked by fishermen and women in 2022.

They released back 54 per cent of their wild salmon catch, compared to 52 per cent in 2021, and 51per cent in 2020.

The total number of fish caught by all methods, commercial and angling, including catch and release was just under 27,000 salmon, a reduction of 30 per cent on the previous year

In terms of sea trout, it was just over 2,000 which is an increase of 30 per cent on 2021