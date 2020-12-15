Maternity unit at UHG to facilitate partners for 20 week scan in coming weeks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The maternity unit at University Hospital Galway is to facilitate partners at 20 week scans in the coming weeks.

Galway West Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell has received confirmation that the city hospital is working towards allowing partners to accompany pregnant women for the anomaly scan within the next few weeks.

Restrictions had been introduced at the unit earlier this year in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The nationwide restrictions led to calls for flexibility from expectant mothers who had to have the scans alone.

In a statement, the HSE said re-introducing access to partners of pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging, and the hospital’s priority must be the safety of women, their babies and maternity staff.

The HSE added it is working internally to formalise revised guidance so that it is in place.

Deputy Farrell told Galway Talks she has received multiple representations from women across Galway who are calling for a more compassionate approach.