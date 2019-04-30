Maternal mental health awareness events to take place in city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Events focusing on maternal mental health will take place in the city and Tuam tomorrow. (1/5)

The ‘Paint Your Bump’ campaign aims to highlight the issues which can arise during the transition from pregnancy to early motherhood.

The Galway events will take place tomorrow Wednesday, World Maternal Mental Health Day at Urban Wellbeing at Tuam Road in the city at 6.30pm.

The Tuam event will also take place tomorrow at 6pm at Tuam Yoga and Pilates Studio.

