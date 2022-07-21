Councillors clash over Monivea mast planning application

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local councillors are clashing over a planned telecommunications pole in Monivea.

Planners have requested further information on the application for a 88ft pole to be constructed to provide high-speed broadband in the local area.

Monivea Rugby Club says it’s a critical piece of infrastructure but concerns are being raised over its visual impact.

Planners are asking for a redesigned pole that is smaller and of more sensitive design.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Albert Dolan described the plans as the “talk of the village” as 65 out of 70 public submissions objected to the plans:

However Shelly Herterich Quinn, Councillor and Chairperson of Monivea Rugby club, claims the benefits of the mast outweigh the cons: