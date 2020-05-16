Massive response to appeal for protective equipment for Cuan Mhuire Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a massive response to an appeal for donations of personal protective equipment for the Cuan Mhuire treatment centre in Athenry.

The appeal was launched online this week by the centre’s management team and Athenry/Oranmore Councillor James Charity.

It’s understood that overnight the team was contacted by members of local and national volunteer organisations offering them supplies and support.

Cuan Mhuire is Ireland’s largest voluntary provider of Addiction Treatment Services and Residential Rehabilitation.

The Athenry centre will receive face masks, gloves, sanitizers, antibacterial soap and disposal aprons for its staff in the coming days.

That’s according to Independent Councillor Charity who says the public’s generosity is incredible.

Photo credit – CuanMhuire.ie