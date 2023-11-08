Mass in memory of deceased staff of UHG and Merlin Park taking place this Saturday

The Annual Golden Enrolment Mass in memory of deceased UHG staff will take place this Saturday.

The Children’s Remembrance Committee are holding the mass at 7pm in the Chapel of all Saints at Merlin Park University Hospital.

Hospital staff will lead the mass – and anyone who would like to add a loved one to the enrolment book can contact Anne McKeown on 087 441 8574

Anne is a member of the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee, and she outlines the importance of the annual reflection: