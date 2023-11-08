Galway Bay FM

8 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Mass in memory of deceased staff of UHG and Merlin Park taking place this Saturday

Share story:
Mass in memory of deceased staff of UHG and Merlin Park taking place this Saturday

The Annual Golden Enrolment Mass in memory of deceased UHG staff will take place this Saturday.

The Children’s Remembrance Committee are holding the mass at 7pm in the Chapel of all Saints at Merlin Park University Hospital.

Hospital staff will lead the mass – and anyone who would like to add a loved one to the enrolment book can contact Anne McKeown on 087 441 8574

Anne is a member of the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee, and she outlines the importance of the annual reflection:

Share story:

Delays expected in Gort due to road closure for works

Motorists in Gort are warned to expect delays over the next two days due to resurfacing overlay works. A section of the L85087 Queen Street will be closed...

An Bord Pleanala approves 39 new homes in Oranmore

An Bord Pleanala has approved plans for 39 new homes at Oranhill in Oranmore. The development, led by Japet Investments, was originally approved by county...

Public information session on proposed modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

An information session is being held tonight on the proposed plans for a site in Poolboy on modular homes for Ukrainian refugees. Officials from DCEDIY &#...

TG4 to air documentary on city teenager who joined British army during WW2

TG4 will tonight air the story of a city teenager who became an elite marksman after joining the British army during the Second World War (8/11) Paddy Dev...