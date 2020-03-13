Mass cancelled across Galway to comply with Covid 19 directives

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mass services have been cancelled across Galway to comply with the Government’s directive on Covid 19.

It follows an announcement that all indoor mass gatherings of 100 people should be cancelled until the end of the month.

A statement issued last evening by Ireland’s four Archbishops recognised the directives issued by the Irish Government that indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people should be cancelled.

It did not rule out mass where there are fewer than 100 people, but cancelled all non-essential gatherings and confirmations, while asking that numbers at funerals, weddings and baptisms be limited.

However, Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly says it is not possible within the diocese to guarantee that masses can be limited to 100 people or fewer – therefore all public masses are now cancelled in the diocese of Galway, Kilmcduagh and Kilfenora.

Meanwhile, all masses within the Diocese of Tuam have also been cancelled, to comply with the Government’s directive on gatherings of more than 100 people.

Archbishop Michael Neary has recommended that churches remain open so the faithful may go and pray – and also asks that in parishes where webcam and radio facilities are available, they are used to maximum effect.

Elsewhere, a statement from the Bishop of Clonfert has confirmed that all masses in the diocese have also been cancelled – with Bishop Michael Duignan also advising those in the parish to celebrate mass via parish radio or webcam facilities.

And Bishop of Elpin, Bishop Kevin Doran has confirmed that all masses in the diocese have been cancelled until at least March 29th, due to the difficulty of keeping mass gatherings below 100 people.

Bishop Elpin also notes that the anointing of the sick will be celebrated without direct physical contact for their protection – meaning in practice, cotton buds or sterile gloves should be used and visits should be no longer than 5 minutes.

In most cases where mass will be celebrated privately by parish priests over the coming weeks, churches will remain open for individual prayer during normal hours.

While baptisms, weddings and funerals will still be going ahead, priests are urging that gatherings do not exceed 100 people – and ideally be limited to close family and friends.

