Mary Lou McDonald addresses Galway Chamber as part of ‘Live Leader’ series

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The future is bright for Galway according to the Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Deputy McDonald was the guest speaker this week for Galway Chamber’s first ‘Live Leader’ event.

The Sinn Fein leader told the meeting that despite present challenges, she believes the future is bright for Galway and for Ireland if the right decisions are made.

Deputy McDonald added it’s vital that people and businesses get back to work for the country to come out of the crisis with an ambition to build a national economy with regional towns and cities at its centre.

Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery says the Live Leader series aims to highlight the need for continued Government investment in Galway and the wider region.