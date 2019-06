Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fail Councillor Mary Hoade has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Tuam Municipal District.

She was elected at the district’s AGM after she was proposed by Fianna Fail councillor Colm Keaveney.

Fianna Fail’s Joe Sheridan was also elected as leas-cathaoirleach at the meeting.

Cllr Hoade says there will be many challenges for the council to face over the next five years.

