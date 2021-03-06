Marts “unfairly treated” by Dept of Agriculture in finer details of ICT scheme according to Roscommon/Galway Deputy

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Livestock marts have been unfairly treated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine when it comes to the finer details of the ICT infrastructure scheme launched this week, according to independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

The Marts ICT Infrastructure Scheme was launched on Monday (March 1) and When the idea was mooted last year, it was expected that marts would receive funding of up to €5,000.

However, it has been confirmed that the investments made by marts last year to allow farmers attend virtually will not be eligible and only those who invest this year will receive funding under the scheme.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said that the marts made considerable investments last year and that they will now not be eligible is totally unacceptable.

Speaking on the matter, he said: “While the scheme was a welcome development when it was first revealed last year, I feel that the finer details revealed this week are totally unfair.

“It has been confirmed that investments made by marts in 2020 will not be eligible as part of the scheme.

“So now the department expects livestock marts to go out and spend more money, that they don’t have, in order to avail of a maximum grant of €5,000 – which covers just 50% of expenditure.

“In announcing the scheme this week, the minister praised livestock marts for providing a critical service to farmers during 2020 – with online sales taking center stage as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All marts moved online in 2020 to accommodate these online sales, with considerable investments required to do so.

“Now marts are being told the investments they made last year will not be eligible for this scheme, which I feel is totally unacceptable.

“Marts have already borne the brunt of the costs and continue to make excessive payments when it comes insurance etc. When this scheme was initially mooted, marts welcomed it as a needed boost.

“Now, I fear that the uptake will be very little as marts may not have the funds to make further investments in ICT this year having already done so just a few months ago.

“I am calling on the minister to review the terms and conditions of this scheme to make it more beneficial for marts,” he concluded.