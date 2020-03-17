Marts across Galway implement new measures to contain spread of coronavirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Marts across Galway have introduced new safety measures in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The measures, introduced by the Mart Managers of Ireland, will come into effect tomorrow morning nationwide.

Under the new measures, the mart will only permit buyers to enter and those entering must sign in on a register.

Sellers must remain in their cars and all animals will be unloaded and reloaded by staff.

Sanitising equipment will be available on arrival and those entering the mart must remain at least two metres apart.

Children are strictly forbidden, and the canteen will be closed.

The President of the Irish Farmers Association Tim Cullinan says it’s crucial for farmers to adhere to these measures in order to keep the industry operational and to keep the food supply chain moving.