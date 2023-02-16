Martin Roundabout works set to be completed by April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s now estimated that ongoing works to transform the Martin Roundabout into a signalised junction will be completed in April.

Originally, the project was expected to be finished last summer – but there were repeated delays, and the work remains ongoing.

For some, the works at Martin Roundabout seem never-ending.

And complaints haven’t been limited to just the length of time it’s taken.

Among the issues raised by motorists and local reps are the condition of road surfaces during construction – as well as traffic management measures put in place.

But, Galway City Council says all going well, it’s now expected the new lights will go live in April.

It says phases 1 through 4 of the road surfacing programme have now been completed – with phase 5 underway.

The surfacing of the segregated cycle lanes will be undertaken in the coming weeks – followed by landscaping works.

Installation of the new junction signals is ongoing – and subject to ESB connection, the new junction is expected to be operational by April.