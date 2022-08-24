Works to transform Martin Roundabout will not be completed until end of year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works to transform the Martin Roundabout into a signal junction are significantly behind schedule – and will now not be completed until closer to the end of the year.

The project also includes a range of pedestrian and cyclist safety measures and was originally expected to be delivered this month.

Reasons given for a revised deadline of November include supply chain issues and unexpected levels of hard rock being discovered on the site.

It’s now estimated the works, which began at the start of the year, are around 50 percent complete.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s not fair that local residents and the public were not informed of the delays.