Marine Institute says royal visit will highlight its ocean research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The King and Queen of Sweden have visited the Marine Institute in Renville, Oranmore today as part of a State visit.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, who have been active in the conservation of oceans and the preservation of marine life, met staff at researchers at the Institute.

The delegation in Oranmore discussed topics such as marine renewable energy.

The Swedish Royal couple have been in Ireland since Wednesday and today is the final day of their visit.

They have now departed for County Clare for a series of engagements in The Burren.