Marine Casualty Investigation Report finds several factors contributed to death of Galway fisherman

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

Violent weather conditions and a lack of a life-jacket were likely contributing factors in the death of a well known fisherman in Galway Bay last year, according to a new report. .

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board has released the details of its investigation into the death of Tom Oliver who died while working on a fishing boat with his father in November 2020.

The incident occurred at around lunch-time on November 2nd last year, after the boat set out to retrieve and reset shrimp pots off the coast of Salthill.

Tom Oliver became entangled in rope attached to the train of pots and was dragged overboard, due to their weight and the forward motion of the boat.

Rescue services were contacted and arrived on the scene around 15 minutes later, where they found the casualty caught up in the ropes and unconscious in the water.

He was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time and had the rope been cut he would have been dragged further beneath the surface.

Life boat crew attempted CPR and he was taken to UHG where he was pronounced dead.

A new report by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board notes that violent weather conditions may have been a contributing factor to the incident.

It states it would appear the vessel was undertaking an inherently dangerous task in conditions beyond the safe limits to do so.

It further found the casualty was not wearing a personal flotation device while operating on an open deck in hazardous conditions – which would have greatly improved his chances of survival.

It’s also noted that the use of a mobile phone to contact rescue services, rather than a mayday call over VHF radio, may have added a short delay in their arrival.